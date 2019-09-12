× Shelton PD: Man smashes library window to raise awareness of homelessness

SHELTON — Police said a man admitted to smashing a window of a library because he wanted to raise awareness of homelessness.

On Thursday, Shelton Police Department said 58-year-old Kevin Smith went to their department and stated that he just smashed a window on the Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton.

Smith then told police he wanted to bring awareness to the homelessness situation in Shelton. Police said they then discovered a smashed window pane on the front of the building and a rock lying directly beneath the window.

Smith was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree and placed on a $1,000 bond. Smith was then transported to Derby Court to be arraigned.