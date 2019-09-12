× Body found rolled up in carpet on New York City street: Police

NEW YORK — WPIX — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found rolled up in a carpet on a Manhattan street Thursday morning, authorities said.

Just before 6 a.m., officers responding to a 911 call discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive inside a red carpet in front of 301 West 145th St. in Harlem, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.