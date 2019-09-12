Tracking showers & thunderstorms

Car hits building in Avon

Posted 3:46 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, September 12, 2019

AVON — A car hit a home and briefly caused evacuations over concerns of a natural gas leak Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5 Pond Circle, and emergency crews responded to a call for a car that struck a house. Officials said emergency crews assisted the elderly driver who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash damaged a natural gas pipeline, and officials evacuated the immediate area. Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas said repairs are expected to be completed Thursday evening.

Police closed off access to the area but reopened it a short time later.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.