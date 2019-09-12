× Car hits building in Avon

AVON — A car hit a home and briefly caused evacuations over concerns of a natural gas leak Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 5 Pond Circle, and emergency crews responded to a call for a car that struck a house. Officials said emergency crews assisted the elderly driver who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash damaged a natural gas pipeline, and officials evacuated the immediate area. Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas said repairs are expected to be completed Thursday evening.

Police closed off access to the area but reopened it a short time later.