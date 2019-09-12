Crash involving utility pole closes portion of Rt. 140 on East Windsor/Ellington line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- Route 140 is closed between the Melrose/Broad Brook Road intersection and the Sadds Mill/Reeves Rd. intersection in Ellington following a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole.

East Windsor Police said in a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported.

Eversource reports approximately 371 outages in the area.

Officials say the road will be closed through the morning commute.

The car involved in the crash has since been removed from the scene, but no further details regarding the accident have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.