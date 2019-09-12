× Dept. of Public Health calls for people to stop using e-cigarettes and vaping products; 6 more hospitalized

HARTFORD – The commissioner for the Department of Public Health called on residents to consider not using e-cigarette or vaping products pending the outcome of a national investigation into severe lung injuries continues.

Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell said DPH has also learned of six more Connecticut residents who were hospitalized for severe lung disease possibly related to using e-cigarette or vaping, bringing the total to 11 cases under investigation in the state that have been reported to DPH since August. Seven patients are residents of Fairfield County, three reside in New Haven County, and one resides in New London County. All patients are between the ages of 15 and 50 years old; all are recovering and most have now been discharged from hospitals.

DPH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state health departments to investigate the causes of illnesses. As of last week, the CDC reported more than 450 cases of lung illness associated with using e-cigarettes or vaping. Officials said there was no single substance or product that is linked to all cases.

Connecticut DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell said in a statement: