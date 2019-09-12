× Dick’s Sporting Goods in Waterbury hiring for 70 positions

WATERBURY — A retailer is preparing to hire about 70 positions in the next few weeks.

Officials said in a press release, “Dick’s Sporting Goods expects to hire five full-time and 35 part-time associate positions, as well as approximately 25 temporary positions for its upcoming Waterbury, CT, store, expected to open in October. Candidates can visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to apply and learn more about joining the DICK’S Sporting Goods team.