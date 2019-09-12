CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 28: A sign hangs outside of a Dick's Sporting Goods store on February 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Citing the recent shooting at Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida, the sporting goods retailer announced today that it would no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age, no longer sell high capacity magazines, and would no longer sell assault-style rifles at any company owned stored. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Waterbury hiring for 70 positions
WATERBURY — A retailer is preparing to hire about 70 positions in the next few weeks.
Officials said in a press release, “Dick’s Sporting Goods expects to hire five full-time and 35 part-time associate positions, as well as approximately 25 temporary positions for its upcoming Waterbury, CT, store, expected to open in October. Candidates can visit dickssportinggoods.jobsto apply and learn more about joining the DICK’S Sporting Goods team.