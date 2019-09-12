× For West Hartford Veterans, their honor comes from abroad

WEST HARTFORD — Call it a shining moment for a pair of Army Veterans from West Hartford.

Francis King and Benjamin Cooper, both World War II Veterans, were presented with a bit of glimmer for their bravery decades after their service.

King, a tail gunner on a B-17 during World War II and Cooper, an Army medic, were honored with the prestigious “Knight of the Legion of Honor” by the French government.

The pair of servicemen, now both in their 90’s, were honored in a ceremony at the State Capitol earlier in the summer but, on Thursday, the town of West Hartford paid tribute to the veterans.

The Elmwood Senior Center played host to an award ceremony and lunch, where Mr. King showed off his medal and talked with friends and well-wishers from the West Hartford community.

“I was really honored, I had forgotten a lot of things that happened but this drew them out.” King added, “this is really just a day of celebration.”

The Knight of the Legion of Honor is given to living servicemen who risked their lives in French territory during World War Two.

King was a combat veteran who completed 35 missions aboard a B-17 aircraft.