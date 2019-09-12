× Fotis Dulos appears in court to be arraigned for last week’s arrest

NORWALK — Fotis Dulos appears in court Thursday to answer charges from last week’s arrest.

Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, was taken into custody last Wednesday afternoon.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

Fotis is facing a new charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Fotis posted a $500,000 bond where he was then released Wednesday night.

The arrest warrant states Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, admitted to police during an interview on June 2 that she could not account for Fotis’ whereabouts on the morning Jennifer went missing (May 24). Michelle and Fotis also wrote “alibi scripts” detailing where they were on 5/24 and 5/25, but Michelle later admitted the details were false, according to the warrant.

The warrant also details how police believe Fotis used a Fore Group worker’s Toyota Tacoma truck to go down to New Canaan.