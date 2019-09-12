Judge issues gag order as Fotis Dulos enters new not guilty plea; Fotis’ lawyer responds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK — As the estranged husband of a Connecticut mother of five who has been missing for nearly four months pleaded not guilty to a new charge of tampering with evidence, a judge issued a gag order in the case.

Fotis Dulos, of Farmington, entered the plea Thursday during a brief hearing in Norwalk Superior Court. He remains free on bail.

Later in the afternoon, New Canaan police said, "A Gag Order has been put in place as of today by Judge Blawie regarding this case. No information will be provided from this date forward regarding this case until the order is lifted or additional arrests are made."

“BRING IT ON” those were the words from Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ attorney after his arraignment. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/NhCgM996ni — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) September 12, 2019

New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos went missing May 24 and hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged in June with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood and performed other cover-up actions. They pleaded not guilty.

Police added another evidence tampering charge against both Fotis Dulos and Troconis last week. Troconis is due back in court next week.

Fotis' lawyer Norm Pattis released the following statement:

"Yes. The gag order merely restates existing law. It doesn't change our strategy or tactics. If it shut the state police up that would be a blessing."