Man arrested after downloading over 200 images, videos of child pornography

SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor Police arrested a West Hartford man Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Police say 40-year-old Christoper Lindsay, of Race Brook Road’s arrest stemmed from a June 2019 search warrant at a Arthur Drive residence in South Windsor, where he was staying at that time.

Back in the spring, officials determined Lindsay downloaded over 200 images and 95 videos of child pornography from the internet.

Police say detectives seized all electronic devices at the residence and found the images/videos.

Lindsay was charged with first degree Possession of Child Pornography and was held on $150,000.00 surety bond.

Lindsay was arraigned at Manchester Superior Court Tuesday morning.