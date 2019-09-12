Tracking showers & thunderstorms

Man tells officer he was just ‘showing off’ after caught going 131 mph in Lamborghini

Dashcam video obtained by WJW shows of one of the flashiest kinds of cars in the world caught zooming down a local highway at speeds you see on a racetrack.

“131, 131 you know how fast you are going,” the Newburgh Heights officer can be heard telling the driver on his body camera.

Police said the 23-year-old man, who is from Newark, Ohio, was pulled over around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Chief John Majoy said the driver was going 131 mph on I-77.

When the officer asked why he was going so fast he said he was just “showing off."

The officer was not impressed and issued him a ticket for speeding and reckless operation.

He is due in court later this month.

