× Marilyn Moore will contest Democratic mayoral primary results in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — State Senator Marilyn Moore, who lost to Mayor Joe Ganim in Tuesday’s primary elections, released a statement Thursday saying she will contest the results and is calling for a full investigation into absentee ballot abuse.

Moore released the following statement:

“On September 10th, thousands of Bridgeport residents went to the polls and demanded change. A clear majority of voters said no to the old politics, in a clear repudiation of a party machine that has stood in the way of progress for far too long. This demand, however, was denied to voters.

Questionable absentee ballots poured in, denying their voice. Since the election, hundreds of Bridgeporters have called me and my campaign, demanding answers. They want to know what happened at the polls on Tuesday.

They want to know how absentee ballots again contradicted what a clear majority of voters expressed at the polls. They want to know what they can do, what we can do, to right this wrong. Bridgeporters, community organizations and the press have been asking the authorities when will they step in and do something about absentee ballot abuse for months to no avail.

Their silence has been deafening and is antithetical to American Democracy and the ideals, principles and values of the Democratic Party. I cannot stand aside and let the voters of Bridgeport be silenced.

Today, I stand with Bridgeporters, my community, to demand that the State and National Democratic Party, Governor Ned Lamont, and state and federal authorities conduct a full investigation of absentee ballots cast in the Primary election.

The days of staying silent and therefore complicit in blatant voter fraud in Bridgeport must end now. I will never stop fighting for Bridgeport. During this campaign, I have put forward my vision for Bridgeport: a city that is transparent and equitable, values education and our youth.

A city where all residents feel safe. A city where residents are confident that our tax dollars are being spent responsibly and that City Hall works for all of us, not just the connected few.

A Bridgeport we can all be proud of everyday. My campaign office is open. We are exploring every possible option to ensure I am on the ballot in November. I am confident we will win this battle and go on to win this election for the people of Bridgeport on November 5th.”