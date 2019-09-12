Multiple people stabbed at workplace in Tallahassee, Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have a suspect in custody as they investigate a stabbing incident Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries in Tallahassee, Florida, a police spokesman said.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has received six people from the stabbing incident, the provider said.

"They are currently being evaluated by our medical team," the hospital said.

Dyke Industries manufactures doors and is "the largest online retailer of wood, steel and fiberglass exterior, interior, storm and patio doors and door products in the US today," its website says.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect is an employee, Tallahassee police spokesman Damon Miller said.

"At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle," the police department said in a written statement.

"Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention."

The conditions of the stabbing victims have not been released.