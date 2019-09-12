Tracking showers & thunderstorms

New Haven police investigate shooting Wednesday night

Posted 12:16 PM, September 12, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Police said at 9:35 PM, officers responded to the report of a person shot on Exchange Street between Blatchley Avenue and Poplar Street.

When they arrived, police identified a 26-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are non-life threatening .

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.