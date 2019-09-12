× New Haven police investigate shooting Wednesday night

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Police said at 9:35 PM, officers responded to the report of a person shot on Exchange Street between Blatchley Avenue and Poplar Street.

When they arrived, police identified a 26-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are non-life threatening .

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.