Portland man charged with manslaughter in connection to fentanyl death

MIDDLETOWN — Police said they arrested a man in connection to a fentanyl death on April 30.

Middletown Police Department said they arrested Angel Gonzalez, 35, of Portland and charged him with manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and sale of narcotics.

Police said on April 30, they responded to a deceased 20-year-old female who appeared to have died of an overdose. Police said a toxicology report stated her death was caused by a fentanyl overdose.

Police said an investigation led them to believe “well-known” drug dealer, Gonzalez, sold the fentanyl to the victim.

Police said Gonzalez is a convicted felon with previous drug convictions. Police said during a narcotics search warrant on Gonzalez and his residence, they found a large quantity of fentany packaged for sale.

Police charged him with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and risk of injury, in addition to manslaughter charge.