× Ragdoll & Rockets recalls children’s loungewear due to violation of federal flammability standard

WASHINGTON DC — A children’s clothing manufacturer is recalling some of their products because it doesn’t meet federal standards.

Ragdoll & Rockets recalled some of their children’s loungewear Tuesday due to violation of federal flammability standard, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Consumers can get a refund from where they purchased the items.

The recall covers about 14,100 items.