× Source: Search of West Hartford reservoir connected to disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

WEST HARTFORD — A source tells FOX61 that police are conducting a search of a West Hartford reservoir in connection to disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Police are actively searching the reservoir property near 1420 Farmington Avenue.

State Police were seen in the administrative building at the reservoir.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on another tampering charged and released on another $500,000 bail. on Sept. 4. He appeared in court on Thursday.