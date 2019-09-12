× Stamford Police: Man assaulted, held ex-wife captive for hours

STAMFORD — Police have arrested a man they said lured his ex-wife into his car and assaulted her over the course of seven hours before she escaped.

Stamford Police arrested Rawane B. Sy, 25, of Stamford, and charged him with 20 Counts of Violation of a Restraining Order, 20 Counts of Harassment in the 2nd degree, Unlawful Restraint 1st, Strangulation 2nd, Assault 3rd, Reckless Endangerment 1st and Threatening. He was held on $550,000 and was presented in court Thursday.

Police said the incident began on August 8 when the victim, a 23-year-old female, met her ex-husband, Rawane Sy, at the Alive @ Five Concert at Columbus Park when the two had an argument and separated. Later, the victim received a call from Sy saying he was injured and needed help.

The victim went to help him not knowing that the injury was non-existent. Police said Sy got in the victim’s car and started to assault her, forcing the victim out of her vehicle and into his vehicle. They said he drove her around assaulting and choking her, not letting her out of the car.

She was able to escape and run for help but police said her down and forced her back into his car. Over the course of seven hours, he assaulted and choked her before finally letting her leave with the threat that if she called the police he would kill her.

Police said the victim was able to secure a restraining order against Sy, which he proceeded to violate 20 times.

Police added, “If you the victim of domestic violence please reach out for help to the Stamford Police Department (203) 977-4444, Stamford Police Special Victims Unit (203) 5884 and if you are not ready to call the police you can always reach to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center 24/7 @ (203) 588-9096.”