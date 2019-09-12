× UConn student identified as victim of Tolland car crash

TOLLAND -The victim of a car crash in Tolland has been identified as a UConn student.

State police identified the victim of the single-car crash at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday as 20-year-old Nathan Patrick Sterling, of Ellington.

Police say Sterling’s car went off the road on a curve and struck a pair of trees. He was not wearing a seat belt and was alone in the car.

UConn said in a statement :

Nathan had transferred this year to UConn as an economics major after graduating last spring from Manchester Community College. UConn officials learned early this morning of his death, and will be reaching out to offer assistance to his friends and classmates. Although Nathan hadn’t been at UConn for very long, it’s clear from his accomplishments at MCC and his promising start here that his potential was unlimited. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are affected by this very sad loss.

Manchester Community College said in a statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about Nathan’s passing and the college community extends its sympathies to his family in this time of loss.”

The crash is under investigation.