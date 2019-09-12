× Woman’s 911 text to state police about domestic violence leads to pursuit; East Hartford man arrested

ANDOVER — Connecticut State Police said a 911 text on domestic violence led police to a pursuit where a man was then arrested.

Connecticut State Police said around 9:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a female that had 911 texted the Troop in regards to a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

“The State Police located the suspect’s vehicle at the Andover Plaza located at 144 RT-6 in Andover, CT,” police said. “When State Police approached the vehicle to check on the status of the victim, the vehicle accelerated away at a high rate of speed, engaging Police in pursuit.”

Police said the fleeing vehicle exited the highway and was later located and stopped by State Police and Hartford Police Department.

State police said they arrested Simmie Freeman, 34, of East Hartford where he is facing multiple charges.

He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.