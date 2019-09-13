71st annual Berlin Fair brings community together

BERLIN — Rides, food and pride.

“If you come at 11 o’clock you don’t leave until the fair ends on Friday. You’re just here all day,” said Dina Vieira.

There is nothing like the Berlin Fair. A special place for residents to spend the third weekend of September for the last 71 years.

“Everybody has the day off,” said Vieira. “The schools are off. The parents take the day off and we all get together.”

The fair is hosted annually by the Berlin Lions Club. The fair features your traditional fun-filled events, contests and agriculture draws. Everyone who attends has a different agenda.

“I think going on the rides and hang out with your friends,” said Riley Hops.

“The donuts are about the size of a basketball,” said Vieira.

Food is always a big part of any fair but here by far, the fan-favorite is the freedom fries.

“I’m not really sure why but people keep coming back for them year after year,” said Berlin Fire Chief David Pathighal.

The crinkle-cut freedom fries look simple enough but the secret?

“I don’t know,” said Jack Long.

“We don’t work the magic,” said his brother James.

The popular side made by Berlin’s Fire Department has been only $2 since the turn of the century. Every dollar collected going to a good cause.

“A lot of times it goes to local veterans. We make sure that we take care of our local vets for all they’ve done for us,” said Pathighal.

No matter how you spent the day at the fair, community pride keeps the tradition alive.

“It’s about community,” said Pathighal. “This community always sticks together. Always stays together.”

The Berlin Fair runs through Sunday. For more information on times and events, click here.