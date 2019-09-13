EEE virus found in mosquitoes forces local high school football game changes

MIDDLETOWN– Officials say mosquitoes trapped in almost 10 Connecticut towns have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman Mitchell said Tuesday there have been no human cases of EEE reported in Connecticut since 2013, but it’s still important for residents, especially in the southeastern part of the state, to take precautions.

According to officials, mosquitoes that tested positive for EEE were found in Chester, Haddam, Hampton, Killingworth, North Stonington, Stonington, Voluntown, Groton and Ledyard.

While state public health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites, evening sporting and other outdoor activities have cancelled or restricted locally.

Xavier High School Football announced on Twitter that their first two games have been moved to their opponent’s schools — this Saturday at Norwich Free Academy and September 21 at Fitch High School in Groton.

This week’s New Canaan at New London game was also moved to tomorrow because of issues with EEE.

EEE is a rare but serious illness that’s caused by a virus transmitted by mosquitoes, affecting the brain. It can be fatal in 25% to 50% of cases.