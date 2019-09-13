Foodie Friday: SMAKOSH

MONTVILLE — If you like Polish food and are in the Uncasville section of Montville, Smakosh is the place to be.

Jola Achmatow, who opened this hidden gem 13 years ago with her husband Christoph, has brought flavors from her childhood in Poland to this community.

“We try and bring back memories for our customers,” said Achmatow. “It’s important that we remember our grandmothers and mothers and the way they did it when we were growing up.”

For regular Donna Piekutowski of Oakdale, that’s exactly the case. She enjoys the potato pancakes, which is what she grew up eating in her native Poland.

“Polish food is the best,” smiled Piekutowski. “Potato pancakes are my favorite because my mother made them all the time when I was a kid and now I have them here.”

Everything on the menu is made in house and to order and you can taste it.

It starts with the pierogis, which are handmade and filled with potato and cheese and then perfectly fried. Add in some – kielbasa with sauerkraut and it will leave you saying, C’mon!

Have you ever had potato pancakes? What flavor! Fried individually in a pan (not a skillet) and served with all sorts of flavors. Apple sauce, sour cream, kielbasa or even smoked salmon.

This joint serves up breakfast, like killer eggs benedict dishes and crepes and lunch like Golombki (homemade stuffed cabbage with mashed potato & rye bread), so there is plenty to choose from.

Oh, don’t worry, there’s plenty of American favorites too, made with the same kind of love.

“We drive half an hour for the best breakfast anywhere” wrote Carol K. in an online review. “Try the ‘piggy omelette’. Couldn’t imagine applesauce (fresh) in eggs, but it’s a gastronomic delight!”

Make sure you tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.