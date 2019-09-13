FOX61 Student News: Cromwell Middle School donates time to local soup kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Layla Dunn, Soleil La Fontaine, Jacinta Patinha, Morgan Raila, Kathryn and Mary Sakoulas

At Cromwell Middle School, all students learn the importance of empathy. Students learn to care and think about people in need. This is clearly important to Cromwell Middle School Teacher Mrs. Pavlick.

During each Winter Season, Mrs. Pavlicks Social Studies classes make hundreds of sandwiches for St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen in Middletown. The sandwiches are then delivered to the Soup Kitchen. Students in Pavlick’s class will also donate their time on Saturdays to pass out food.

Pavlick does not require her students to attend these events, nor do they receive extra credit for their time and effort. Instead this program instills the values of citizenship and empathy for others.

CMS Principal Ann Cocchiola believes that this experience goes beyond what students can learn in the classroom.

“It is amazing that students are not getting a grade or any extra credit by participating in this activity,” Cocchiola stated. “It shows the empathy and compassion our students have for others.”

“My students joined this initiative not to receive extra credit or get a grade, but because they have big hearts. For that I am so grateful,” Pavlick said.