Man arrested, another person in critical condition after domestic dispute in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Police responded to reports of two people suffering knife lacerations Wednesday and the incident resulted in one man’s arrest and another person in critical condition.

Cheshire Police were called to 780 Mountain Road shortly after 8:30 p.m., where they found the residents in need of medical assistance.

The two people were treated on scene and transported to separate hospitals in the area.

Following a domestic dispute investigation, Cheshire Police Detective Bureau and State Police Major Crimes determined the residence was an active crime scene.

Cheshire Police say after released from the hospital — 31-year-old Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez was taken into custody and charged with first degree Assault, Risk of Injury. Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Restraint.

Dominguez-VillaGomez is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court Friday.