Mountain Avenue re-opened in Bloomfield following crash investigation

Posted 6:24 AM, September 13, 2019, by

BLOOMFIELD -- Bloomfield Police say Mountain Avenue has re-opened following a serious crash Thursday.

Officers responded to a car crash into a pole in the area of Regency Drive at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The vehicle struck a crosswalk post and street sign causing extensive damage. Mountain Avenue was shut down for the on-scene investigation and has since been re-opened.

Police say the operator was in and out of consciousness while the passenger was unresponsive.

Both individuals were transported to St. Francis Hospital with serious injuries and are listed in critical condition.

