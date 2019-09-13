New Milford High School changing bathroom policy following vaping controversy

NEW MILFORD — New Milford High School is changing its bathroom policy after outcry from students this week.
Earlier this week, New Milford High School was restricting bathroom access on some floors of the building, in an effort to crack down on students vaping in the bathroom. There was also a petition against the policy.
On Friday, Dr. Kerry Parker, Superintendent of New Milford Public Schools, said after hearing from students and parents, they have decided to open all school restrooms during the day.
Dr. Parker said they will continue to look for ways to end the practice of vaping on school property.
Dr. Parker released the following statement:
“Administrators at New Milford High School, and at the district level, began this year with a continued determination to end the practice of vaping by students on school property.
The high school, along with schools nationally, has seen a dramatic increase in this behavior.
One deterrent attempted was to close some restrooms for limited times during the school day in order to focus supervision on the remaining open ones.
Over the last several days, we have listened to concerns from students and parents regarding open access to all restrooms.
As a result, we will be opening all restrooms during the school day for student use. The dialogue regarding ending vaping by students will continue and options will continue to be explored.”