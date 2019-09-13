New Milford High School changing bathroom policy following vaping controversy

NEW MILFORD — New Milford High School is changing its bathroom policy after outcry from students this week.

Earlier this week, New Milford High School was restricting bathroom access on some floors of the building, in an effort to crack down on students vaping in the bathroom. There was also a petition against the policy.

On Friday, Dr. Kerry Parker, Superintendent of New Milford Public Schools, said after hearing from students and parents, they have decided to open all school restrooms during the day.

Dr. Parker said they will continue to look for ways to end the practice of vaping on school property.

Dr. Parker released the following statement: