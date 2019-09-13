Nice and cool Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! After a chilly start to the day with 40s in several towns, we’re bringing back the sunshine today with highs near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Overall, the weekend doesn’t look bad! If you’re looking to decide on a day for outdoor fun, Sunday will be the warmer and brighter choice for weekend plans.

Some morning sun Saturday will fade behind increasing clouds. There is a chance for a shower in spots, mainly late-day, but the best chance for showers is on Saturday night.

Showers should clear the state by early Sunday morning followed by clearing skies and warmer temperatures. Temperatures rise into the 80s in many towns.

Then, my goodness do we have a beautiful stretch of weather ahead for much of next week. We are looking at a stretch of classic September beauties with lots of sun, low humidity and temperatures near average for most of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A cool smorning with a pleasant afternoon. High: Low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance for a leftover shower before 8 AM. Then clearing, warmer. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 70s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli