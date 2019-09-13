Police investigating bank robbery in Norwich

Posted 2:35 PM, September 13, 2019, by
Norwich Police Car

NORWICH – Police say a local bank was robbed this morning.

The call came at 9:48 a.m. from the The Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank on West Main Street in Norwich. Police say officers from the patrol and detective divisions are investigating, but have not released details about the suspect or any possible weapons.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561. All information will be kept confidential.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.514889 by -72.102805.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.