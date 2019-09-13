× Police investigating bank robbery in Norwich

NORWICH – Police say a local bank was robbed this morning.

The call came at 9:48 a.m. from the The Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank on West Main Street in Norwich. Police say officers from the patrol and detective divisions are investigating, but have not released details about the suspect or any possible weapons.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561. All information will be kept confidential.