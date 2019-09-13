× Purdue owners used Swiss banks to hide transfers: Filings

NEW YORK — New York state’s attorney general contends that the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma used Swiss bank accounts to conceal the transfer of millions of dollars from the company to themselves.

New York on Friday asked a judge to enforce subpoenas of companies, banks and advisers to Purdue and the Sackler family.

The state said it has already documented $1 billion in transfers between those parties.

The filing was made in a New York court. It follows decisions by that state and others to reject a tentative settlement announced this week with Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue.