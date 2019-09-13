Purdue owners used Swiss banks to hide transfers: Filings

Purdue Pharma headquarters in downtown Stamford. The maker of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family, are facing hundreds of lawsuits across the country for the company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans over the past 20 years.((Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

NEW YORK — New York state’s attorney general contends that the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma used Swiss bank accounts to conceal the transfer of millions of dollars from the company to themselves.

New York on Friday asked a judge to enforce subpoenas of companies, banks and advisers to Purdue and the Sackler family.

The state said it has already documented $1 billion in transfers between those parties.

The filing was made in a New York court. It follows decisions by that state and others to reject a tentative settlement announced this week with Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue.

