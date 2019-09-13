× Social media threat made to Wilton School; student arrested

WILTON — A student was arrested after Wilton Police were notified of a social media post involving a possible school threat.

Police say the post was part of a group chat in which a student suggested the threat of violence directed toward a Wilton School.

Officials immediately identified the student who sent the post and the student’s parents were contacted at 1 a.m. Friday. The parents promptly brought the student to the Wilton Police Department to be interviewed.

Police say after interviewing the student, they determined the post was not meant as an actual threat, was never meant to be carried out and the student appeared remorseful, understanding the consequences of his actions.

According to officials, at no time did there appear to be a viable threat to the public or school community and there is also no active threat.

The juvenile was charged with first degree Threatening and is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court in Stamford later this month.