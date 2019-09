× Suspicious package reported at Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police say a suspicious package was reported at Federal Courthouse.

State Police and Federal Marshals are handling the incident at 915 Lafayette Blvd, according to a Bridgeport Police tweet.

Bridgeport police and fire officials are on scene to assist.

No further details.

