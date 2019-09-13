The 2019 Big E kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AGWAM -- The 2019 Big E kicked off Friday where hundreds showed up to enjoy the entertainment, food, rides but most importantly, a good time.

This year's entertainment will feature more than 80 live bands, DJs to rock the house. So if you're a music lover, get ready to put your dance shoes on. Looking for some good food? Dive into one of their signature dishes, The Big E Cream Puff and Big Éclair, or experience The Big E Craz-E Burger!

The BIG E welcomed nearly 1.6 million visitors in 2018, this year between the concerts and the cuisine they are optimistic they can set a new record.

Gates open at 8am. Buildings, exhibits and crafts – 10am to 10pm, Saturdays to 11pm. Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States are open until 9pm. The Village Craft Area is open until 10pm. The North American Midway is open Sun. – Thurs., 11am to 10pm; Friday, 10am to 11pm; and Sat., 10am to 11pm. The Fair takes place Sept. 13 – 29 in West Springfield, Mass, and will be jam-packed with food, entertainment, and so much more! Visit TheBigE.com to sign up for emails and connect on social media to be the first to get exclusive information. Join us at #BigEMoments.

Click here for a full guide of food, entertainment and attractions.