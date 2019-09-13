× Waterbury student arrested after posting threats to classmates on social media

WATERBURY — A Waterbury student was arrested Thursday and is facing charges after posting school threats on social media.

Police say 18-year-old Shy’rese Eastwood made posts on Instagram that were interpreted as threats towards classmates attending the Waterbury Arts Magnet School (WAMS) at 16 South Elm Street.

According to officials, Eastwood had no immediate access to weapons.

“All threats involving the safety of students attending Waterbury schools are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated,” Waterbury police said in a statement. “The safety of Waterbury students and the staff of Waterbury schools will not be compromised.”

Police say uniformed officers, School Resource Officers and detectives will have an extra presence at WAMS today to help reduce any fears this incident caused to students, staff and parents.

Eastwood was charged with second degree Breach of Peace and first degree Threatening.

He was held on a $25,000 bond pending his arraignment.