West Hartford reservoirs devoid of activity Friday as search for Jennifer Dulos continues

WEST HARTFORD — Its been a week of developments in the continuing search for Jennifer Dulos and the legal case against her husband.

Investigators have been searching everywhere for Jennifer Dulos including all of the Dulos properties.

They’ve searched Waveny Park where Jennifer's car was found and in storm drains where Jennifer’s bloody clothing was dumped. But most recently they’ve been searching reservoirs in West Hartford.

“I feel like she’s not alive, but I still have hope,” said Andrea James of Newington.

The missing mother of five is believed to be dead. On Thursday, cadaver dogs were brought to the reservoir.

“It looks like they have some pretty solid leads and hopefully they’ll have some closure within the near future,” said Brett Smith of Farmington.

On a tip of possible dredging Friday, FOX61 scoured the vast MDC reservoir trails on foot and with our Sky61 drone. The property showed no obvious signs of activity.

“There is so much land and so much water that’s not on the main paved path. They’ll have their work cut out for them. But I suppose that if you really wanted to try and hide some evidence, there’s a lot of area here where you could successfully do that,” said Stacie Smith.

The location is about half a mile from the Farmington home of Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

Investigators have said he’s the prime suspect.

“The fact that the police have had enough to charge him twice. Not only him but also having his ex girlfriend and current girlfriend come in a testify and provide evidence or at least statements, there seems to be enough there where they are not looking at anybody else yet,” said Stacie Smith.

Information in the case is hard to come by. A judge issued a gag order barring Dulos, his attorney, prosecutors, witnesses and investigators from speaking with the media. It remains in place until sentencing.

Fotis Dulos plead not guilty to a second tampering charge this week following allegations that a Toyota Tacoma truck her drove tested positive for Jennifer’s blood.

A parting public message to the state from his attorney Norm Pattis, "Here is our message to the state of Connecticut. Mr. Dolos is not guilty. When your ready to try the case by appropriate evidentiary standards in a court of law you’ll know where to find it. We have three words for the state. Bring. It. On.”

The judge said the reason for the gag order was to preserve Fotis’ right to a fair trial. Jennifer Dulos was last seen May 24th.