15-year-old among suspects in stabbing of teenager in Vernon

Posted 5:54 PM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06PM, September 14, 2019

VERNON – Police have arrested three people in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old Rockville High School student.

19-year-old Haley Machholz, 20-year-old Jakwai Sosa, and an unidentified 15-year old Vernon youth were all charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on Union Street around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night.  Police say the Rockville High School student had been stabbed multiple times in his torso, legs and head.  Upon further investigation, police say they found a car in connection with the crime.  Inside the car, officers say they found a hunting knife, a baseball bat and a wooden pole that had knife blades taped to both ends.

Machholz posted a $100,000 bond.  Sosa is currently being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.  Both are expected in court later this month.  The 15-year-old Vernon youth is currently being detained in juvenile detention.

The 17-year-old victim is currently in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains an active investigation.

