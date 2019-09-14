2 arrested in Ansonia prostitution sting

ANSONIA — Two people were arrested Friday in a prostitution sting.

Police said that a warrant was issued to search an address on Dwight Street as part of an ongoing investigation for prostitution in that area.

James Costanzo, 41, and Cristina Hernandez-Cruz were arrested and are both facing several charges relating to prostitution.

During the search of the address, police found ammo.

According to Ansonia Police, Constanzo is a felon from a 2016 federal drug charge conviction.

Both suspects are expected to be in court September 27.

