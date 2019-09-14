× Geiger stepping down as president of sub-maker Electric Boat

GROTON— Submarine manufacturer Electric Boat has announced a change in leadership.

Jeffrey Geiger, who has served as president of the General Dynamics subsidiary since 2013, says he is retiring at the end of the month. Electric Boat says Geiger will be replaced by Kevin Graney, the president of General Dynamics NASSCO, another shipbuilder.

Graney began his shipbuilding career with Electric Boat in 1995 as a engineer for the Virginia-class submarine program. He became president of NASSCO in 2017.

“Jeff Geiger’s dedicated 35 years of service to Electric Boat and our nation merit admiration and gratitude,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal in a statement. “He has been an exceptional partner in efforts to support undersea warfare strength and America’s submarine building program. I wish him well in retirement and hope he will remain a resident of Connecticut, where he and his family are greatly appreciated.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement Saturday saying he plans to meet with Graney to talk about the state’s commitment to Electric Boat.

“Not only is Electric Boat an esteemed part of Connecticut’s heritage, but the company is widely considered one of the nation’s leading defense manufacturers and plays a major part in supporting U.S. military operations, “said Lamont. “We must tip our hats to Jeffrey Geiger, whose leadership and dedicated commitment to the workers of southeastern Connecticut has helped propel the company forward for over a generation. I thank him for his service and wish him well in retirement.

The company on Friday held a groundbreaking for a new assembly building at its Groton shipyard that will be used to help build the Navy’s next-generation Columbia-class nuclear submarine.