Man seriously injured in East Haven motorcycle crash

EAST HAVEN — A man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

Police responded to the area of Foxon Hill Road and Zolan Drive on calls of a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Foxon Hill Road and was thrown from his bike when he hit the car, which was traveling westbound on the same road

Police said they had to tourniquet the motorcyclist’s leg because of the severity of the injury.

The injured man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Police said that his condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation and East Haven Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.