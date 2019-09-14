Nice and cool Friday night; Tracking showers Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall, the weekend doesn't look bad! But Sunday will be the warmer and brighter choice for weekend plans.

Some morning sun Saturday will fade behind increasing clouds. There is a chance for a shower in spots, mainly late-day, but the best chance for showers is on Saturday night.

Showers should clear the state by daybreak Sunday morning followed by clearing skies and warmer temperatures. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Then, my goodness do we have a beautiful stretch of weather ahead for much of next week. We are looking at a stretch of classic September beauties with lots of sun, low humidity and temperatures near average for most of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Full "Harvest" moon. Increasing clouds. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance for a leftover shower before 8 AM. Then clearing, warmer. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Sun & clouds, chance isolated shower. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

