Rockville high school student stabbed multiple times in Vernon

VERNON — A teenage boy was stabbed multiple times Friday night at a condo complex in Vernon.

Police said that the stabbing happened on the Rails to Trails in the area of Ryefield Condos.

The victim was brought to the local area hospital and then transferred to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.

The boy is a student at Rockville High School. It is believed by police that the victim knew the attackers and was not a random act.

Police said that shortly after the stabbing, the found a car that they believed was involved with the incident. A hunting knife, a baseball bat, and a wooden pole with knives taped to both ends were found inside.

Three people were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. Haley Machholz,19 of Vernon, and Jakwai Sosa, 20 of Hartford, are expected to appear in court September 24 and 16 respectively.

A 15 year-old was also arrested and is being detained in juvenile detention.

As of the time of this article, no one has been charged with the assault of the victim.

Officers are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to please contact them at (860) 872-9126. Callers may remain anonymous.

