Teenager stabbed multiple times in Vernon
VERNON — A teenage boy was stabbed multiple times Friday night at a condo complex in Vernon.
Police said that the stabbing happened on the Rails to Trails in the area of Ryefield Condos.
The victim was brought to the local area hospital and then transferred to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.
Officers are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to please contact them.
