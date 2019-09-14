× Teenager stabbed multiple times in Vernon

VERNON — A teenage boy was stabbed multiple times Friday night at a condo complex in Vernon.

Police said that the stabbing happened on the Rails to Trails in the area of Ryefield Condos.

The victim was brought to the local area hospital and then transferred to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for non life threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to please contact them.

On 9-13-19 at appx 10:15 pm report of stabbing that happened on Rails to Trails in area of Ryefield Condos. Teenage male stabbed multiple times and brought to RGH, later transferred to CCMC. Non life threatening injuries. Detectives investigating. Anyone with info call police — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) September 14, 2019