Manchester bank robbery suspect arrested

MANCHESTER – A suspect in last Sunday’s bank robbery at the People’s United Bank inside the Broad Street Stop & Shop was arrested early this morning.

The Manchester Police Department say that after an extensive investigation, conducted by their Investigative Services Section, the suspect was identified as 34 year old Frederick Johansen. Johansen was apprehended at at 7:30 this morning on West Main Street in Vernon.

Last Sunday, police say Johansen entered the bank inside the Stop & Shop and gave a note to the teller, then proceeded to take money from the teller.

Police say Johansen wore a blonde wig at the time of the robbery.

Johansen was charged with Robbery and Larceny, both in the Third Degree. He is currently being held on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

