× 1 injured in ultra light aircraft crash in Sterling

STERLING — One person was injured in an ultra-light plane crash Sunday afternoon.

State Police said at 2:02 p.m., Troopers from Troop D-Danielson were called to the area of Plainfield Pike, in the town of Sterling for reports of a plane crash.

Fire Department crews responded to the scene to assist. Investigators said the downed aircraft was an Aero Ultra-Light Aircraft Model #103. It had taken off from RICONN Airport, just over the stateline in Rhode Island, and had crashed after turning around and heading back to the airport.

The pilot suffered from severe injuries and was taken to Backus Hospital for further evaluation. The pilot has since been moved via Lifestar from Backus Hospital to another hospital in Rhode Island.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.