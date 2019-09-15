× 2 shot in New Haven: Police

NEW HAVEN — Two men are recovering from their wounds after being shot Saturday night according to police.

Police said they were called to the area of Hobart Street between Whalley Avenue and Elm Street to investigate the report of gunshots detected by ShotSpotter® at 7:36 p.m. Several calls came into police reporting the shooting as well.

Police said the two victims were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphaels Campus by car. A 26-year-old man from West Haven suffered from a single gunshot wound and a 22 year old man from New Haven with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were non-life threatening and the victims have been stabilized.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.