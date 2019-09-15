Abandon dog found down an embankment in Enfield

ENFIELD — A dog was found inside a crate down an embankment in Enfield Saturday.

According to the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the dog appeared to be healthy and was wearing a blue collar with a black clasp.

The dog was taken to the local vet and was being treated for dehydration.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes the dog or knows the owner to please contact Officer Ryan at Jryan@enfield.org or by voicemail at 860-763-6400 ext 1414.

At this time, the dog is not up for adoption.