Abandoned dog found down an embankment in Enfield now with vet: Police

ENFIELD — A dog was found inside a crate down an embankment in Enfield Saturday is at the vet according to police.

According to the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page, when the dog was found, it appeared to be healthy and was wearing a blue collar with a black clasp.

Police said they plan to scan for a chip when the dog is more comfortable. They have several tips that they are investigating.

Police are asking if anyone recognizes the dog or knows the owner to please contact Officer Ryan at Jryan@enfield.org or by voicemail at 860-763-6400 ext 1414.

At this time, the dog is not up for adoption.

