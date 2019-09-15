× Cheshire woman dies from stabbing injuries; Husband held in custody

CHESHIRE — A woman who was stabbed Wednesday has died according to police and her husband is being held custody.

On September 11 around 8:40 pm. Police were called to a domestic incident that occurred at 780 Mountain Road.

The two people were treated on scene and transported to separate hospitals in the area. Monica Dominguez later died from her injuries according to police.

Cheshire Police say after released from the hospital, Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez, 31, was taken into custody and charged with first degree Assault, Risk of Injury. Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Restraint. Further charges are expected.

Dominguez-VillaGomez is being held on a $750,000 bond and appeared in Meriden Superior Court Friday.