K9 and Police rescue woman from domestic assault in Tolland

TOLLAND — A woman was rescued by police and a K9 unit after the saw her being physically hit by a man Thursday.

State troopers were investigating a minor car accident on Route 30 and Hunter Road on Thursday evening, when they saw a car traveling “in erratic” way on Hunter Road.

Police said that they could see a woman in the passenger seat screaming for help while being assaulted by the driver.

Officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens to stop the car, but the suspect drove through the intersection.

The car eventually stopped and the man ran away from police.

K9 Drago gave chase and helped catch the suspect.

The driver was indetified as David Sallstrom. Police later confirmed that Sallstrom was the subject of a court issued protection order.

Sallstrom was arrested and facing various charges.