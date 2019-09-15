Partly to mostly sunny, warm & pleasant today

Today will be the pick of the weekend with warmer temperatures and sunshine. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs reaching near 80 degrees! Just a beautiful day for outdoor activities and the Fairs!
Monday is the only minor hiccup with a chance of a few showers and mostly cloudy skies. Then, my goodness do we have a beautiful stretch of weather ahead for much of next week. We are looking at a stretch of classic September beauties with lots of sun, low humidity and temperatures near average for most of next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. High: 75-82.
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 55-62.
MONDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an isolated shower. High: Low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: Low-mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 75-80.
SATURDAY: Sunny, warm and pleasant. High: 80.
